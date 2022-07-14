Israel skeptical of Biden’s Iran diplomacy

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and that he believed diplomacy remained the best avenue to keep the nation from obtaining one, despite Israeli objections over a deal with the Islamic Republic.

“This is a vital security interest to both Israel and the United States, and I would add for the rest of the world as well,” Biden said at a news conference in Jerusalem standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

He added, “I continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve this outcome. We will continue to work with Israel to counter other threats from Iran throughout the region, including support for terrorism and ballistic missile program that continues and the proliferation of weapons to terrorist and proxies like Hezbollah.”

The President said he would deliver that message to Saudi leadership when he travels to Saudi Arabia on Friday and said, “With regard to Iran and convincing the Saudis and others that we mean what we say is — we mean what we say.”

Biden has pushed for a revival of the Iran nuclear deal, which former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from in 2018, as he faces increasing pressure from key Middle East allies to produce a plan to contain Iran. Biden’s hosts in Israel oppose a new Iran nuclear deal and the previous version of the deal was unpopular in that nation.

Read More