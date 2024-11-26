World News
Israel pounds Gaza and Lebanon, as US says Hezbollah truce deal is ‘close’
26 November 2024
- Israel’s military continues to pound Lebanon, killing at least 31 people in 24 hours, amid reports that the Israeli cabinet is set to approve a 60-day truce with Hezbollah.
- In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians in three attacks on the enclave’s north, as heavy rainfall and rising tides add to the plight of war-displaced people sheltering in makeshift tents.
