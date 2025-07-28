blinking-dotLive updates,

men approach and crowd onto a truck on a sand covered road

Video Duration 29 minutes 15 seconds play-arrow29:15

What has Israel's denial of food done to Gaza's people?

  • UN says Israel has eased some restrictions in Gaza, allowing 100 truckloads of aid to be collected, but warns the amount is not enough to “stave off famine and a catastrophic health crisis”.
  • Authorities in Gaza say six more Palestinians, including two children, have starved to death, bringing the total toll from hunger to 133 since Israel’s war began.