Israel lets some aid into Gaza, but UN says it’s not enough to stop famine
28 July 2025
- UN says Israel has eased some restrictions in Gaza, allowing 100 truckloads of aid to be collected, but warns the amount is not enough to “stave off famine and a catastrophic health crisis”.
- Authorities in Gaza say six more Palestinians, including two children, have starved to death, bringing the total toll from hunger to 133 since Israel’s war began.
