Israel kills 81 in Gaza as ‘different messages’ emerge on ceasefire talks
26 May 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 81 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Monday, including 53 in Gaza City.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Washington says that “very different messages” are emerging from Hamas and United States officials amid reports that the Palestinian group has agreed to a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.
