Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks.

Rafah reopening set for Sunday as Israel continues to block aid

By Caolán Magee and Urooba Jamal

Published On 31 Jan 202631 Jan 2026

  • At least 12 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza City and Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip since dawn, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera.
  • The violence comes a day before Israel is due to reopen the Rafah crossing, which links Gaza with Egypt, on Sunday for the first time since May 2024.