World News

Israel-Hezbollah border attacks intensify as Israeli bombs kill 30 in Gaza 

22 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Israel’s military launched 400 attacks on Lebanon on Saturday and Hezbollah fired rockets at the Ramat David base near the city of Haifa, in their largest exchange of fire since the war on Gaza began.
Heavily armed and masked Israeli troops raided Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and imposed a 45-day closure in their latest push to curtail the network’s coverage.

 

