World News
Israel carries out attacks in southern Gaza; raids and arrests in West Bank
30 November 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli fighter jets have carried out attacks east of Rafah city, while their forces are carrying out demolitions east of Khan Younis.
- Israeli forces have launched a campaign of arrests at dawn during an incursion into the village of Mas’ha in the occupied West Bank.
