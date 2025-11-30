Displaced Palestinians shelter in tents.

Palestine solidarity: Thousands attend marches around the world in support

Published On 30 Nov 202530 Nov 2025

  • Israeli fighter jets have carried out attacks east of Rafah city, while their forces are carrying out demolitions east of Khan Younis.
  • Israeli forces have launched a campaign of arrests at dawn during an incursion into the village of Mas’ha in the occupied West Bank.