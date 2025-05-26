blinking-dotLive updates,

a woman cradles the body of a child wrapped in white cloth as women around her cry

Madrid Group meeting: Spain advocates suspending EU-Israel deal over Gaza war

  • Israeli forces pound Gaza, killing 19 at a school-turned-shelter as well as two Red Cross workers, a journalist and several children, including Gaza’s youngest influencer Yaqeen Hammad, 11.
  • Spain urges the world to consider sanctions on Israel as it hosts foreign ministers from 20 European and Arab nations in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to push for a two-state solution.