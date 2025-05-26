World News
Israel bombs Gaza school, killing 19; EU, Arab nations urge end to war
25 May 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Israeli forces pound Gaza, killing 19 at a school-turned-shelter as well as two Red Cross workers, a journalist and several children, including Gaza’s youngest influencer Yaqeen Hammad, 11.
- Spain urges the world to consider sanctions on Israel as it hosts foreign ministers from 20 European and Arab nations in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to push for a two-state solution.
Related News
18 May 2025
India’s space agency suffers setback as it fails to launch satellite
28 April 2025
Vatican says conclave to elect new pope to begin on May 7
16 May 2025
Influencer shot live on TikTok: How rampant is femicide in Mexico?
21 May 2025