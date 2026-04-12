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By Heba Habib, Zsombor Peter and Danai Nesta Kupemba

Published On 12 Apr 202612 Apr 2026

  • US Vice President JD Vance has left Islamabad after talks with Iran ended without a deal, saying he has put forward a “final and best offer”.
  • Sources close to the Iranian delegation tell news agencies that the US was looking for an excuse to leave the talks and that the ball is in America’s court.