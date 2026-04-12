World News
Iran war live: Vance says no deal reached after US made ‘best, final offer’
12 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 12 Apr 202612 Apr 2026
- US Vice President JD Vance has left Islamabad after talks with Iran ended without a deal, saying he has put forward a “final and best offer”.
- Sources close to the Iranian delegation tell news agencies that the US was looking for an excuse to leave the talks and that the ball is in America’s court.
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