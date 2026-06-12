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Iran war live: US, Tehran signal peace deal within reach but not signed yet
12 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 13 Jun 202613 Jun 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a memorandum of understanding with the United States to end the war “has never been closer”, stressing also that media speculation about the deal should cease “pending its finalisation”.
- US President Donald Trump reposted the Iranian foreign minister’s statement on his Truth Social platform after earlier blasting Iran for alleged leaks to state media regarding details of the memorandum, calling the reports “fake news”.
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