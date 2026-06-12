Cuban jurists: A commitment to justice and the nation  President Díaz-Canel visits Recycling Business Group units in Havana  Cuba is not a threat; it is a victim of terrorism  To say Raúl is more than enough  Díaz-Canel explains priorities designed to overcome current difficulties  Cuba resumes production of cytostatic drugs 
World News

Iran war live: US, Tehran signal peace deal within reach but not signed yet 

12 June 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

blinking-dotLive updates,

By Lyndal Rowlands, Zaid Sabah and Zsombor Peter

Published On 13 Jun 202613 Jun 2026

  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a memorandum of understanding with the United States to end the war “has never been closer”, stressing also that media speculation about the deal should cease “pending its finalisation”.
  • US President Donald Trump reposted the Iranian foreign minister’s statement on his Truth Social platform after earlier blasting Iran for alleged leaks to state media regarding details of the memorandum, calling the reports “fake news”.

 

Support us

Related News

07 June 2026

How have countries around the world responded to the US-Israel war on Iran? 

10 June 2026

Iran war live: US launches attacks on ‘multiple’ Iranian targets 

05 June 2026

France opens ‘war crimes’ probe into Israel’s treatment of Gaza activists 

11 June 2026

Mexico City dazzles as 2026 World Cup kicks off in style 