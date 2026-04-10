World News
Iran war live: US negotiators due to arrive in Pakistan for ceasefire talks
10 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 11 Apr 202611 Apr 2026
- High-profile Iranian officials arrive in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad for ceasefire talks with the US, including Tehran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
- Lead US negotiator Vice President JD Vance says before departure for Pakistan talks: “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend an open hand.”
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