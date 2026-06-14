Cuban jurists: A commitment to justice and the nation  Hermanos Martínez Tamayo Pre-University Institute: A Distinctive, Innovative, and Demanding Educational Model  Raul Raúl: "A true Cuban, with all the force that redundancy suggests"  Craft of the Homeland  Another shipment of aid donated by Mexico and Belize arrived in Cuba  The stoicism of a Hero 
World News

Iran war live: Trump says deal to be signed today; Tehran disputes timing 

14 June 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

Iranians walk past a billboard featuring Iran's national flag at Enqelab Square in Tehran

Video Duration 01 minutes 37 seconds play-arrow01:37

US President Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed tomorrow

By Heba Habib and Umut Uras

Published On 14 Jun 202614 Jun 2026

  • US President Donald Trump says a deal to stop the war on Iran could be signed as early as Sunday. Tehran has disputed the timeline but says the signing could happen in the “coming days”.
  • Iranian media says Tehran “not yet taken a final decision” on the framework agreement amid reports Qatari negotiators have flown to Iran in a bid to help conclude the deal.

 

Support us

Related News

09 June 2026

‘As close as lips and teeth’: The highs and lows of China-North Korea ties 

04 June 2026

US defence secretary compares Bolivia protests to government ‘overthrow’ 

12 June 2026

Ukraine reclaims territory as it doubles attacks on Russian logistics 

04 June 2026

Russia kills 12 in Ukraine as Kyiv mourns 707 children killed since 2022 