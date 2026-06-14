World News
Iran war live: Trump says deal to be signed today; Tehran disputes timing
14 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 14 Jun 202614 Jun 2026
- US President Donald Trump says a deal to stop the war on Iran could be signed as early as Sunday. Tehran has disputed the timeline but says the signing could happen in the “coming days”.
- Iranian media says Tehran “not yet taken a final decision” on the framework agreement amid reports Qatari negotiators have flown to Iran in a bid to help conclude the deal.
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