Iran announces live-fire naval drills near US warships amid tensions
31 January 2026
- Iran has announced a two-day live-fire naval exercise in the Strait of Hormuz, which are set to begin on Sunday, after the US deployed the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and other US military assets to the Middle East.
- The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) has issued a warning to Iran’s army, saying it will not tolerate “unsafe” manoeuvres such as flights over US warships, including the approach of Iranian speedboats on a collision course with US ships.
