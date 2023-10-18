Invest Caribbean Shepherds 8 Developers To Pitch At CIF 2023 In The Bahamas

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 1, 2023: Team Invest Caribbean, in collaboration with the Caribbean Export Development Agency, recently guided a carefully selected group of eight Caribbean developers through the process of presenting their projects to investors at the Caribbean Investment Forum, CIF 2023, held at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. These projects ranged in scale from USD 500,000 to USD 15 million.

As the global private sector investment agency for the Caribbean, the ICN team spent the last six weeks working closely with developers hailing from CARICOM nations of The Bahamas, Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, and Barbados. The ICN team provided support in crafting investor pitch decks, preparing investor financial projections, and conducting training sessions to equip these developers with the skills to effectively present and pitch their projects to a panel of investors at CIF 2023.

This forum was presented by the Caribbean Export Development Agency, with the collaboration of the Government of the Bahamas, the European Union, the Caribbean Development Bank, and CARICOM, and it took place from October 23rd to 25th in Nassau.

The projects featured were in the sectors of agri-tech, ICT, and renewable energy. They were as follows:

Doctor on Call – An ICT startup project based in Jamaica.

Xhuma – An existing ICT project in Trinidad & Tobago.

Prosperina – A startup agri-tech project originating in The Bahamas.

Ecoaid – A startup agri-tech and renewable energy project from Jamaica.

Grenada Grows – A startup agri-tech and renewable energy project based in Grenada.

Chick Inn – A startup agriculture project situated in Grenada.

Eco Energy – A startup renewable energy project in The Bahamas.

Portland/Pavana Energy – A renewable energy project located in Barbados.

Felicia J. Persaud, CEO of ICN, expressed the agency’s enthusiasm at being part of the team of CIF 2023 and in helping to fulfil its commitment to contributing to the vision of a “Bold New Caribbean” by showcasing the diverse investment opportunities available across the region. She also expressed delight in the interest received by several of the developers from investors at CIF 2023.