International support against the blockade of Cuba highlighted 

29 July 2025
Havana.— Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted international support for the island in the most recent campaign against the US economic, commercial, and financial blockade.
In X, the Foreign Minister referred to initiatives to demand an end to Washington's blockade, carried out by friends of Cuba and nationals living abroad.
"We are encouraged to know that Cuba is not alone," he said in his message, in which he highlighted that this weekend's events also commemorated July 26th, National Day of Rebellion.
In recent statements to the press, regarding a meeting with friends in solidarity with Cuba, Rodríguez Parrilla assured that the Revolution enjoys extraordinary international support.
After the event, held in the central province of Ciego de Ávila, with the participation of representatives from more than 20 countries, including the United States, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the common struggle to build a better world also involves defending the Cuban Revolution, which has always been loyal and supportive of all causes.

