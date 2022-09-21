Intence Release Vybz Kartel and JahShiiIn Diss Track “Correction”

Dancehall star Intence is raising some eyebrows with his new song “Correction,” in which he seemingly takes shots at Vybz Kartel, Jahshii, and Kartel’s right-hand man Sikka Rymes.

Intence is not new to controversies and beefs. In fact, his career is built on controversies, so it’s no surprise he is stirring things up after unleashing his new track on the airwaves. The Jett Life deejay started the Futuristic Music and Crash Dummy Productions-produced song saying he doesn’t have to call any names, leaving fans to speculate from his rhymes.

While Vybz Kartel appears to be his primary target in the song, Intence injected a quick line about an artist who shot themself. “Dah one deh bad fi shot himself,” he deejay. Fans were quick to point out that JahShii admitted in an interview with Anthony Miller of Entertainment Report last year that he once shot himself. The interview went viral for that, among other reasons.

Intence seemingly emphasized this line aimed toward Vybz Kartel, who is currently incarcerated. “No boy cant gimme chat weh nah f*** suh uno build,” he deejays. The dancehall artist again took more shots at the Worl’Boss in the punchline where he sings, “Laugh after dem, ha ha ha ha haa, a nuh me make uno naa get nuh pun na na naa.”

Still, it might be a stretch to single out Vybz Kartel as the primary target in those lines since the former Portmore Empire deejay is currently engaged to his girlfriend of seven years, Sidem Öztürk. She has been visiting him at the Horizon Adult Remand Center, where he is housed, so perhaps he is also getting “conjugal” visits. Of course, in Intence eyes, he is not getting any “pun na na naa.”

One particular line is a clear shot at Kartel’s right-hand man, Sikka Rymes, who was shot three times in December 2019 in St. Andrew. “Dem couldn’t mad fi bad mi up, dem never bad a Liguanea,” Intence deejays, seemingly alluding to when the artist was shot in the same location.

Intence also released the song with an accompanying music video directed by Jerro Will. Fans have also been reacting to the diss record, with most praising the “New Gear” deejay for the effort.

“To be honest intence flow smooth and clean every song intence drop it have a different flow this artist really a lyrical machine,” one fan wrote while another added, “To diss Vybz Kartel and JahShii in the same song a no normal badness man say anything a anything mi like the vibes for dancehall but Jashii a coward him nah go respond and Sikka no ready for this level of lyrical warfare.”

“Intence hit the target straight with this one am bumping it for the rest of the year dem man better retire,” another fan wrote.

Listen to the song “Correction” below.