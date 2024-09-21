James River Group Holdings informa ingresos netos de 19,0 millones de USD o 0,64 USD por acción diluida durante el tercer trimestre Canopy LATAM starting the year strong – opening new markets, supporting education, and achieving newly licensed production capacity APR Energy Renews 25MW Power Contract in the U.S. Virgin Islands Volcano near Iceland’s Grindavik erupts for sixth time since December  Government projections and accountability in the analysis of the Council of State  Cable & Wireless Reports Preliminary Q3 2017 Results
World News

Indonesian pilot Phillip Mehrtens freed by Papua rebels after 19 months 

21 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed by rebels in Indonesia’s troubled eastern region of Papua 19 months after he was kidnapped.

“Today, we have picked up pilot Phillip, who is in good health, and we flew him from Nduga to Timika,” Faizal Ramadhani, head of a special unit formed to handle the conflict in Papua, said in a statement on Saturday. Mehrtens is undergoing further health checks and a physiological examination, Indonesian police added.

Fighters from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) snatched Mehrtens on February 7 last year after he landed his small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

They said they would only free him if Indonesia gave Papua its independence.

The New Zealand government said Mehrtens was doing well and had spoken to his family.

“We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

“This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones.”

The Indigenous people of Papua, who are ethnically Melanesian, have been fighting for independence from Indonesia since the territory was incorporated into the country following a controversial referendum backed by the United Nations.

New Zealand media reported earlier this week that the rebels had proposed new terms for Mehrtens’s release.

Indonesian police said they would hold a news conference on Mehrtens’s release later on Saturday.

 

Support us

Related News

18 September 2024

How did Hezbollah’s pagers explode in Lebanon? 

02 September 2024

Taiwan court orders release of ex-Taipei mayor arrested in corruption probe 

25 August 2024

German police arrest 26-year-old man over Solingen stabbing attack 

19 September 2024

Hezbollah’s Nasrallah says Israel’s Lebanon attacks crossed ‘all red lines’ 