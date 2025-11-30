Working from all areas to address the country  Cuba reiterates condemnation of subversion and economic manipulation  Abdala, with three doses, demonstrates 92.28% efficacy  “Working, producing, creating, and fighting is the best summary of these hours  A Mambí with his foot always “in the stirrup”  The 11th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba is convened 
World News

Indonesia floods death toll rises to 442 as people hunt for food and water 

30 November 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

The death toll from devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia has risen to 442, according to a tally published by the national disaster agency, as desperate people hunt for food and water.

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Sunday said 402 others were still missing as authorities raced to reach parts of hardest-hit Sumatra island, where thousands of people were stranded without critical supplies.

list of 4 items

end of list

Another 402 people are missing in Indonesia’s three provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh, according to the agency.

At least 600 people have died across Southeast Asia as heavy monsoon rains overwhelm swathes of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The deluges also triggered landslides, damaged roads, and downed communication lines.

People walk across mud and debris in a flood affected area in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district in Indonesia's Aceh province on November 30, 2025.
People walk through mud and debris in Meureudu, in the Pidie Jaya district of Indonesia’s Aceh province [AFP]

The floods in Indonesia displaced thousands of people, with at least two cities on Sumatra island still unreachable on Sunday. Authorities said they deployed two warships from Jakarta to deliver aid.

“There are two cities that require full attention due to being isolated, namely Central Tapanuli and Sibolga,” BNPB head Suharyanto said in a statement.

The ships were expected in Sibolga on Monday, he said.

The challenging weather conditions and the lack of heavy equipment also hampered rescue efforts.

Aid has been slow to reach the hardest-hit city of Sibolga and the Central Tapanuli district in North Sumatra.

Videos on social media show people scrambling past crumbling barricades, flooded roads and broken glass to get their hands on food, medicine and gas.

Advertisement

Some even waded through waist-deep floodwaters to reach damaged convenience stores.

The annual monsoon season, typically between June and September, often brings heavy rain, triggering landslides and flash floods.

A tropical storm has exacerbated conditions, and the flooding tolls in Indonesia and Thailand rank among the highest in those countries in recent years.

Climate change has affected storm patterns, including the duration and intensity of the season, leading to heavier rainfall, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.

 

Support us

Related News

18 November 2025

WFP warns of deepening hunger crisis amid funding shortfall 

26 November 2025

Trump administration nixes temporary immigration protections for Haitians 

19 November 2025

‘It’s Israeli policy’: Report reveals abuse of Palestinians in prisons 

23 November 2025

Houthi court sentences 17 to death accused of spying for Israel, West 