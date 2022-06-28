Indonesia bar workers face blasphemy charges over free drinks for people named Mohammed or Maria

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jakarta, IndonesiaIndonesian authorities stripped a bar and restaurant chain in the capital Jakarta of its operating permit after police charged six employees with blasphemy over a promotion offering free drinks for people named Mohammed or Maria.

Critics have said Indonesia’s strict blasphemy laws are being used to erode a long-standing reputation for tolerance and diversity in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

The drinks promotion at the “Holywings” chain prompted a police investigation after complaints by religious groups. The six were charged under the blasphemy law, which can be punished by up to five years in jail, and a blasphemy provision of the internet law, which carries a maximum 10-year jail term.

In a social media post that was later deleted, the chain offered a free bottle of gin for men named Mohammed and women named Maria every Thursday.

On Tuesday, 12 outlets in the capital were sealed off after authorities said they did not have licenses to serve alcohol, the Jakarta government said in a statement on its website.

Read More