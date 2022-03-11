India’s ruling party soars to election victory in country’s most populous state

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Delhi, India (CNN)India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed victory in four key state elections including the country’s most populous state, consolidating support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party’s Hindu nationalist agenda.

The party won a clear majority in the most populous state Uttar Pradesh, securing 255 out of 403 legislative seats, and making it the first party since 1989 to win two consecutive terms in the state.

The scale of the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh is a testament to the popularity of monk-turned-chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the Hindu-majority state, where he has spearheaded populist politics that analysts say are aimed at transforming secular India into a Hindu nation.

Home to more than 200 million people, the state’s election result is often seen as a precursor of what can be expected in India’s general election. Uttar Pradesh votes for the largest chunk of legislators in the national parliament, and the BJP’s presence in the state is likely to bolster support for Modi when he stands for election for a third time in 2024.

Modi has fiercely backed Adityanath during his campaign in Uttar Pradesh, and Thursday’s win means controversial Adityanath is set to be reinstalled as the state’s chief minister.

