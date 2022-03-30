Indian firefighters battle Delhi landfill blaze as air fills with toxic fumes

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi (CNN)Firefighters in India’s capital said Wednesday they are close to extinguishing a fire at a landfill site that has been burning for nearly two days, cloaking the area in a toxic haze and choking residents.

The blaze broke out Monday at the Ghazipur landfill east of New Delhi, according to the city’s fire services director, Atul Garg. The cause has not been established, but fires can be triggered by combustible gases from disintegrating garbage, he added. Temperatures in Delhi rose to nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) the day the fire broke out.

While the blaze has largely been put out, two firefighters remain on site to contain small flames and heavy smoke, Garg said. Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire, he added.

Delhi firefighters try to control the blaze at Ghazipur landfill.

According to Garg, about a dozen firefighters were deployed to the scene, but containment efforts were complicated by precariously placed mounds of garbage and uneven surfaces.

“This is not a concrete floor so you can’t walk on it. You never know when you step on a hole and you fall through,” he said, adding there were no water sources nearby to douse the flames. “Waste, plastic, cloth … once it catches fire it keeps burning,” he said.

Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi, India.

