Increasingly prepared to protect life 

Vice-president of the National Defense Committee Salvador Valdés Mesa and its members, Esteban Lazo Hernández and Roberto Morales Ojeda were present, as well as Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and Army Corps General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Interior Major General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, and all members of the Political Bureau.

A few days before the beginning of the hurricane season in the country -from June 1 to November 30-, and in order to strengthen the country's preparedness and response capabilities to face natural, technological and sanitary disasters, the People's Exercise of Actions in Disaster Situations Meteoro 2025 was held this weekend.

Major General Ramón Pardo Guerra, chief of the National Civil Defense General Staff - in the presence of President of the National Defense Council Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez - referred to the natural phenomena that affected Cuba last year, and insisted on the importance of preserving human lives, reinforcing surveillance systems, as well as continuing to work on knowledge management and prevention.

The compliance with the disaster risk reduction plan measures was evaluated, as well as the decisions to prevent the increase of diseases caused by the Aedes-aegypti mosquito and other vector sources.

Specialists of the surveillance systems gave an update on the status of hurricane formation and other disaster hazards on the Island.

President of the National Defense Council, summing up the day's events, considered that the Exercise constitutes a preparation for all the structures, with the aim of facing different meteorological events and their consequences, especially in view of the upcoming hurricane season in the complex economic moment Cuba is going through.

He put forward a set of indications referring to urgent and necessary aspects in order to, in disaster situations, protect people's lives in the first place, as well as the nation's material resources.