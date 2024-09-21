Counterpart International Recognized for Caribbean Development & Environmental Preservation China evacuates 400,000 as Super Typhoon Yagi barrels towards Hainan  Parkland delivers strong second quarter financial and operating results with Adjusted EBITDA of $322 million Archipelago Appoints Sergio Alberto Menéndez as its new Director of Sales &amp; Marketing – The Americas Party Your Way at the reimagined Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, reopening November 1 Israel hits Beirut with air attack after Hezbollah fires 140 rockets 
World News

‘Inconceivable toll of human suffering’ in Gaza, says UN human rights chief 

21 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Israeli military attacks have continued across the Strip, including in Rafah, where heavy fighting has been reported, and Israeli forces have destroyed two residential homes, killing at least 13 people.
The fallout continues from Israeli forces abusing the bodies of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as residents say soldiers used military bulldozers to lift the four bodies and take them away after the deadly raid in Qabatiya.

 

