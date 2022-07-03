In pictures: Deadly shooting at mall in Copenhagen

Police and other emergency services respond to reports of a shooting at the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen on July 3. The shooting left several dead and several wounded, Danish police said, adding they had arrested one man in his twenties. Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

A shooting at a mall in Copenhagen has left several people dead and at least three hospitalized, local authorities said Sunday.

One person, described as a 22-year-old Danish man, has been arrested, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen told reporters.

The shooting unfolded inside Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital. Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.