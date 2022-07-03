In pictures: Deadly shooting at mall in Copenhagen

In pictures: Deadly shooting at mall in Copenhagen
The content originally appeared on: CNN
Police and other emergency services respond to reports of a shooting at the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen on July 3. The shooting left several dead and several wounded, Danish police said, adding they had arrested one man in his twenties.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

A shooting at a mall in Copenhagen has left several people dead and at least three hospitalized, local authorities said Sunday.

One person, described as a 22-year-old Danish man, has been arrested, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen told reporters.

The shooting unfolded inside Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital. Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.

People outside the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen on July 3 react to news of the shooting.

Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Reuters

Police at the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, following a shooting on July 3. Several people were killed and several wounded in the shooting, Danish police said.

Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Security personnel guide people to safety as they evacuate the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, following a shooting on July 3.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

An armed police officer responds to reports of a shooting at the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3. Danish police said several people were killed in the shooting.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

People flee the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, after a shooting on July 3. Several people were killed and several wounded in the shooting, Danish police said.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AP

People evacuate the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, following a shooting.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Members of the emergency services take stretchers to the scene of the shooting at the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

People evacuate the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, following a shooting on July 3. Several people were killed and several wounded in the shooting, Danish police said.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

Armed police attend reports of a shooting at the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

People evacuate the Field’s shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, after a shooting on July 3.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images