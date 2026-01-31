Post Title  May these difficult times be an opportunity for growth  "If the municipality is prosperous, so will be the province and the country"  The flame that remains  To the Apostle of Independence, the tribute of his people  General Customs Administration of the Republic updates legal framework to strengthen border control and facilitate trade 
How much control will the US have over Venezuela’s oil? 

31 January 2026
It all started with a direct US attack on Venezuela earlier this month.

Back then, US President Donald Trump made it clear that he was only interested in the country’s substantial oil reserves.

On Thursday, the government in Caracas announced a massive overhaul of the petroleum sector.

Venezuela’s interim president has signed a law easing state control and opening the door for private firms to invest in the country.

For many, it paves the way for US oil giants to return to Venezuela with significant investments.

But who will stand to gain from the changes, Venezuela or the United States? Or both?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests

Elias Ferrer – founder and director of Orinoco Research

Andrew Lipow – president of Lipow Oil Associates

Phil Gunson – senior analyst at the International Crisis Group

 

