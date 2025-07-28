How European leaders are reacting to EU-US trade deal 

The United States and the European Union have struck a wide-ranging trade deal, imposing a 15 percent import tariff on most EU goods, evading an all-out transatlantic trade war.

The deal was hashed out on Sunday between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland, before an August 1 deadline for the introduction of steep tariffs.

Both Trump and von der Leyen lauded the deal as an important step, with the US leader hailing it as the “biggest deal” ever made, and the EU chief stating it will bring much-needed “stability” and “predictability”.

But what are European leaders saying about the deal with the EU’s largest trading partner? Here are some reactions:

Denmark

“The trade conditions will not be as good as before, and it is not our choice, but a balance must be found that stabilises the situation and that both sides can live with,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Finland

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the agreement brings “much-needed predictability to the global economy and Finnish companies”. “Work must continue to dismantle trade barriers. Only free transatlantic trade benefits both sides the most,” he said.

France

“It is a sombre day when an alliance of free peoples, brought together to affirm their common values and to defend their common interests, resigns itself to submission,” said French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the agreement has “succeeded in averting a trade conflict that would have hit the export-orientated German economy hard”. “This applies in particular to the automotive industry, where the current tariffs of 27.5 percent will be almost halved to 15 percent.”

Advertisement

A government spokesperson told the Reuters news agency that Berlin sees the need for further negotiations. “It is certainly no secret that in the steel and aluminium sector … We see a need for further negotiations,” the spokesperson said during a news conference in Berlin. He added that details of the deal remained to be worked out, and that “the EU Commission and the German government are now fully committed to this.”

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the deal. “This is not an agreement … Donald Trump ate von der Leyen for breakfast, this is what happened, and we suspected this would happen as the US president is a heavyweight when it comes to negotiations, while Madame President is featherweight,” he said.

Ireland

Irish Trade Minister Simon Harris said the deal provides a “measure of much-needed certainty for Irish, European and American businesses who together represent the most integrated trading relationship in the world”.

“While Ireland regrets that the baseline tariff of 15 percent is included in the agreement, it is important that we now have more certainty on the foundations for the EU-US trade relationship, which is essential for jobs, growth and investment,” he said.

Italy

“I consider it positive that there is an agreement, but if I don’t see the details, I am not able to judge it in the best way,” said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Speaking at a summit in Ethiopia, she said a “trade escalation between Europe and the United States would have had unpredictable and potentially devastating consequences”.

Meloni – a Trump ally on many issues – had warned earlier this month against a “trade war within the West”.

Romania

In a statement, the Romanian government’s press office said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan “salutes that a trade agreement was reached and … feels it is a good omen”. “It eliminates present unclearness which caused disruptions and uncertainties in transatlantic trade relations,” it said.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he backed the deal but “without any enthusiasm”.

“I value the constructive and negotiating attitude of the president of the European Commission. In any case, I support this trade agreement, but I do so without any enthusiasm,” he told a news conference.

Sweden

“This agreement does not make anyone richer, but it may be the least bad alternative. What appears to be positive for Sweden, based on an initial assessment, is that the agreement creates some predictability,” said Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa.