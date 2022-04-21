Honduras extradites former president to the US to face drug trafficking charges

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, was extradited Thursday to the United States, where he will face federal drug trafficking and firearms possession charges.

The US Justice Department at the same time unsealed an indictment alleging Hernandez engaged in a conspiracy to protect and profit off smugglers moving cocaine from Central and South America into the United States.

The indictment in US District Court in the Southern District of New York charges Hernandez with cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

“As is charged in the indictment, Hernandez abused his position as President of Honduras from 2014 through 2022 to operate the country as a narco-state,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday at a news conference announcing the charges.

The Honduran government said Hernandez, who denied allegations against him, was being flown to New York.

