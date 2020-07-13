Highlights From West Indies First Test Win In COVID-19 Era

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 13, 2020:It was Super Sunday for West Indies as a sensational batting from Jermaine Blackwood, led them to victory over England by four wickets on the final day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old made 95 as West Indies reached 200-6 in the final session.

The win was achieved when John Campbell clipped a ball into the onside to scamper a single with skipper Jason Holder. It was a hugely significant performance from Blackwood, who made a return to the team for the first time in 10 months. He came to the cease with the West Indies in deep trouble at 27-3 and batted them to a famous victory. This was the West Indies fourth victory in the last seven matches against England.

Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 313 in their second innings after resuming on 284-8. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel finished with figures of 5-75 — his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests — which gave him nine in the match while Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece.

The second test is set for Manchester from July 16-20. The win has now put Jason Holder at the joint third spot in the list of most successful West Indies captains with 11 wins from his 33 Tests.

Scorecard:

ENGLAND 204 (Ben Stokes 43, Jos Buttler 35, Dom Bess 31, Rory Burns 30; Jason Holder 6-42, Shannon Gabriel 4-62) and 313 (Zak Crawley 76, Dom Sibley 50, Ben Stokes 46, Rory Burns 42, Joe Denly 29, Jofra Archer 23; Shannon Gabriel 5-75, Alzarri Joseph 2-45, Roston Chase 2-71)

WEST INDIES 318 (Kraigg Brathwaite 65, Shane Dowrich 61, Roston Chase 47, Shamarh Brooks 39, John Campbell 28; Ben Stokes 4-49, Jimmy Anderson 3-62) and 200 for six (Jermaine Blackwood 95, Roston Chase 37, Shane Dowrich 20; Jofra Archer 3-45, Ben Stokes 2-34)

