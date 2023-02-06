Gun seized in Trench Town Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Gun seized in Trench Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop Jamaica
Breaking News

Gun seized in Trench Town

Proceeds of Crime Act to be further amended

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,300

‘Butter’ reportedly caught red-handed moving out TV, Clarks from home

Policeman convicted of murder, wounding has sentencing delayed

Newsmaker of the Week: Nation gripped by murder of 9-y-o girl

Positive start for jockey Trevor Simpson

Iranian film director freed on bail after going on hunger strike

US judge: Banning guns for marijuana users unconstitutional

More charges expected against NCB employee on fraud rap

Monday Feb 06

21?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

51 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

One Taurus 9mm pistol and two magazines containing thirteen 9mm cartridges were seized by the Kingston West Police along Roach Lane in Kingston on Saturday, February 4.

Reports are that at about 11:59 pm, a team of officers conducted a snap raid in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found. No one was arrested in connection with the find.

Investigation continues.

See also

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Gun seized in Trench Town

Jamaica News

Proceeds of Crime Act to be further amended

World News

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,300

NewsAmericasNow.com