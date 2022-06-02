Gucci Mane Rapper Ralo Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison For Trafficking Marijuana

Gucci Mane rapper Ralo could be released at the end of next year as his marijuana trafficking case ends. The rapper was sentenced to 8 years in jail with 4 years for credit served for the 2018 incident where federal agents accused him of trafficking over $2 million in marijuana.

The news was shared on the Atlanta native’s Instagram account on Wednesday in what has been a lengthy case and wait for trial.

“The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served. The BOP has also credited him 1 & 1/2 year for good time,” the post began.

The statement went on to say that Ralo is one step closer to coming home as the judge accepted several conditions, including an ankle monitor after release.

“He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year.”

The post also shared an update on the rapper, noting that he will take on other programs to cut down cut off more time off of his sentence that could possibly see a shorter release time.

“Our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year. We need prayer.”

Ralo has been accused by prosecutors of being a leader of a criminal street gang called “Famerica,” which they accused of smuggling around $2 million worth of marijuana from California to Georgia.

In October 2021, the rapper had updated fans, noting that his attorneys were working hard to get time served as part of his sentencing. At the time, he had appealed for help.

“I need letters an some good people that’s willing to come testify that they will help me stay on the right path while I’m on the 3 year’s probation,” he said.

At the time of that post, Ralo was overly optimistic as he shared he could be released in December of that year. Even though that hasn’t worked out, his attorney’s work seems to be paying off.