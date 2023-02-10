GPF signs MoU with U.S. Mission for Security Services

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the United States Mission to Guyana (U.S. Mission) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today that will see the GPF’s Liaison Unit providing supplemental security services to the U.S. Mission.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and U.S. Ambassador to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Ms Sarah-Ann Lynch, signed the MOU at the Ministry of Home Affairs Boardroom, Georgetown.

The MoU, which is reviewed annually, establishes the terms under which the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Police Liaison Unit at the United States Mission, which includes perimeter security for the U.S. Mission, U.S. Mission properties, the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence, and a Protective Security Detail for the U.S. Ambassador (collectively the Mission Unit), will provide security services.

The Government of Guyana (GoG) recognizes its responsibilities under international law, as reflected in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the U.S. diplomatic mission and to prevent any attack on U.S. diplomats or their family members.

As a supplement to fulfilling these obligations, the GPF, acting on behalf of the GoG, will provide the supplemental security services specified in the MOU.

The security detail’s high professionalism and work ethics were noted by Ambassador Lynch, who also conveyed her appreciation for the job they are performing.

Also present at the event were Acting Commissioner of Police Mr Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr Calvin Brutus, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr Ravindradat Budhram, DEA Attaché Mr Chris Smith, Regional Security Officer, Mr Mayan Shih and Assistant Regional Security Officer Mr Chester Maloney.

NewsAmericasNow.com