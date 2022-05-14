Home
Gobierno cubano venderá MLC a proveedores nacionales
Cuba: sancionan a trabajadores del transporte por serios maltratos a una viajera
Doce personas continúan hospitalizadas tras explosión del hotel Saratoga
Cuba Hotel Death Toll Now At 35
Three Who Died At Sandals Bahamas Resort Were All Sexagenarians
This Caribbean Country Faces A Political Crisis
Lil Durk Insist He Is A ‘Great Father’ Amid New Baby Mama Court Drama
Vybz Kartel’s Son Likkle Addi Says Baby Not His: “I’m Not A Father”
YSL Rapper Lil Keed Dead At 24: Hip Hop Reacts
GUYANA-WATER-Water company pleased with new growth projection despite billion dollar outstanding consumer debt
BARBADOS-ECONOMY-IMF says gradual economic recovery has started for Barbados
GRENADA-FINANCE-Former government minister warns of “indecent haste” to appease developed countries
Saudi man charged after Maserati driven down Rome’s Spanish Steps
India bans wheat exports as heat wave hurts crop, domestic prices soar
Analysis: Boris Johnson is picking a Brexit fight at a very risky moment
May 14, 2022
Cuba: sancionan a trabajadores del transporte por serios maltratos a una viajera
Doce personas continúan hospitalizadas tras explosión del hotel Saratoga
Cuba califica como nueva agresión de EEUU su presumible exclusión de Cumbre de las Américas
Gobierno cubano venderá MLC a proveedores nacionales
2 hours ago
·
1 min read
Gobierno cubano venderá MLC a proveedores nacionales
The content originally appeared on: OnCuba News
OnCuba News
Alejandro Gil, titular de Economía y Planificación informó que la oferta de moneda libremente convertible (MLC) estará dirigida a proveedores estatales y no estatales, con quienes se pactarán niveles de producción y precios para su comercialización en pesos cubanos
