Gobierno cubano venderá MLC a proveedores nacionales

The content originally appeared on: OnCuba News
Alejandro Gil, titular de Economía y Planificación informó que la oferta de moneda libremente convertible (MLC) estará dirigida a proveedores estatales y no estatales, con quienes se pactarán niveles de producción y precios para su comercialización en pesos cubanos