Four more die to gun violence

Three men and one woman lost their lives, and another man was injured, in three separate cases of gun violence on Friday taking the murder toll to 76.

In an incident in Tunapuna, one man died and another was injured during a shooting.

According to police, around 10.15 pm, they received a report of gunshots at a house on Francis Lane, Second Trace, Tunapuna. When the police checked inside the house, they found the body of a man with several gunshots injuries, lying on his stomach over the arm of a chair.

He was identified only as “Jammy.”

Further checks to the back of the house revealed a 42-year-old man of Maingot, Tunapuna who had gunshot wounds to his right hip and leg. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope for medical treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

It was said the two men were liming with a third man in the living room when a gunman stood at the front door and began shooting at them. The two survivors ran from the gunman. One was shot and the other got away safely.

The second incident took place around 10.40 pm in St Joseph when the police responded to a shooting at Riverside Road, Curepe, only to find out that the two victims, Dion Morris, 34, of St Joseph and Shade Joseph, 34, of Tunapuna, were taken by ambulance to the Mt Hope hospital.

The man and woman both succumbed to their injuries while undergoing medical treatment and were declared dead at 11.47 pm.

The officers found six spent shells casings and one live round at the scene.

Then, at about 11.40 pm, police received another report of a shooting at Ali Avenue, Batchyia Village, Penal.

Nick Pathay, 53, a labourer of Ali Avenue, was found with gunshot wounds about his body at his home on Friday night.

The family’s dog was also shot through its left eye and died.

Police responded to a call from Pathay’s wife, Jennifer Pathay, 55, about a shooting at her home around 11.20 pm on Friday.

Jennifer Pathay, a sales clerk, told the police she was in bed with her husband when they heard their dog barking outside of their home.

He got up to investigate and went outside. She later heard several loud explosions and upon checking found her husband lying motionless at the front of their home.

Blood was seen oozing from his back, left hand and left leg.

The dog which was tied to a concrete partition on the front of the premises, was also bleeding from a gunshot wound to its left eye.

Police recovered several 9 mm spent shells from the front porch and front wooden door was broken down.

There is no immediate motive for the murder.

Investigations are continuing.

–with reporting by Yvonne Webb

