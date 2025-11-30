Four dead after 14 people shot at child’s birthday party in California 

At least four people have been killed and 10 wounded after a shooting during a family gathering in northern California’s Stockton, local authorities said.

The shooting took place at a child’s birthday party, Stockton’s Vice Mayor Jason Lee said in a Facebook post late on Saturday.

“I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers,” he said.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office, said the victims included both children and adults.

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a car park with other businesses.

“We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on X.

“This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited. Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities.”

Police said they received reports shortly before 6pm (02:00 GMT) of a shooting that occurred near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton.

The authorities have not yet released information about the identity or the motive of the attacker. They did not immediately provide information on the severity of the injuries of the surviving victims.

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom said he has been briefed on the “horrific shooting” in Stockton and will be following up on the evolving situation.