Four bodies recovered from capsized tourist boat in Egypt 

Four bodies have been recovered as rescue teams continue to search for survivors after a tourist boat capsized in the Red Sea off Egypt’s eastern coast.

Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi said on Tuesday that rescue teams have found five people alive, including one Egyptian two Belgian nationals, one Swiss national, and one Finn, bringing the total number of survivors to 33.

The four people who died have yet to be identified, and seven people remain missing.

“Rescue operations are ongoing today, supported by a military helicopter and a frigate in addition to multiple divers,” Hanafi told the AFP news agency.

The incident occurred on Monday after the Sea Story boat capsized, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew on a multiday diving trip, after it was hit by high waves, leading it to sink near Marsa Alam in southeastern Egypt.

Hanafi said that the boat capsized within five to seven minutes after hitting a wave, leaving some passengers unable to escape from their cabins in time.

On Monday, 28 people were rescued with minor injuries and were transported to a hotel in Marsa Alam as authorities coordinated with embassies to provide assistance and documentation.

The governor’s office has said that the boat was carrying tourists from Belgium, the United Kingdom, China, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

Moreover, Hanafi said the boat had cleared its last safety inspection in March, and no technical issues were reported.

However, the Sea Story is one of many boats that have sunk in this area of Egypt due to rough weather conditions.

In June, a vessel suffered severe damage from strong winds, but there were no casualties.

Earlier in November, 30 people were rescued from a sinking dive boat near the Red Sea’s Daedalus reef.