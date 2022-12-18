Former LIAT Employees Urged To Manage Terminal Benefits Wisely – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Labour Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte advised former Saint Lucia employees of LIAT to use the terminal benefits they received on Friday wisely.

The former employees received bond certificates from the government of Saint Lucia.

The bond certificates the 47 former employees received are cash redeemable and can also be used as collateral to secure loans.

“I know you have waited a long time,” Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte told the recipients.

“Do not just blow it up in one day but use the economics that women use. Women are very good at managing money,” the Babonneau MP advised.

The veteran former trade union leader thanked the former LIAT employees for their patience, declaring that as Minister of Labour she recognised the importance of representing workers.

And she indicated that in providing the terminal benefits, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) was fulfilling its election campaign promise to put the people first.

Albert-Poyotte noted that in addition to the former LIAT employees, former Majestic Industry workers who have been waiting for almost 18 years for compensation would also get terminal benefits.

“Within these hard times, the Prime Minister would tell you – it was not an easy decision. However, because we understand the plight of these workers, government had no choice,” she stated.

The Office of the Prime Minister has disclosed that the approximate compensation package for the former employees of Majestic Industries and LIAT 1974 LTD exceeds XCD 6.3 million.

