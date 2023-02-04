Former Barbuda Express employee is granted $80k bail with conditions, with committal proceedings slated for April 20

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Barbudan woman has been granted bail for larceny after she reportedly stole a significant amount of money from her employer.

The Police arrested and charged 37-year-old Dennica Beazer James, a former resident of Cassada Gardens, for stealing the sum of $72,252 from the owners of the Barbuda Express.

She appeared in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court this morning, February 3, and was granted bail in the sum of $80,000, with a cash deposit of $10,000.

Beazer James was required to provide two sureties and was ordered to report to the Barbuda Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Magistrate also ordered that she surrender all her travel documents to the court.

Since the case is indictable, it must be tried in the High Court before a judge and jury; and so committal proceedings are set for April 20.

Reports say that Beazer James stole the money from the Barbuda Express, her employer, over a two-year period: between May 11, 2020 and May 16, 2022 at Heritage Quay.

NewsAmericasNow.com