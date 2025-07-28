For the determination, hard work, intelligence, and commitment of the Cuban people: Yes, we can! 

On this day of remembrance and commitment, we reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the ideas of Martí, Fidel, and Raúl. Photo: Estudios Revolución

Being here today, celebrating the Day of National Rebellion, 72 years after the heroic assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, is a source of pride for all of us, as it is clear evidence of our people's capacity for combat and resistance in preserving their independence and sovereignty in the unyielding effort to build a more just society.

As we take on the challenges we face today, we are inspired by the courage of those young people who, led by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, carried out the actions of July 26, 1953, which marked the beginning of the final stage of our struggle for true independence.

The Moncada attack was a continuation of Cuba's epic struggle for freedom, from the independence movements of the 19th century, to the confrontation with the submissive governments during the pseudo-republic, to the overthrow of the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista.

"How much sacrifice and hardship! How many times did we have to restart the struggle after each setback!" exclaimed Army General Raúl Castro Ruz as he recalled that epic story of perseverance.

After the Moncada attack came the imprisonment and exile of the revolutionaries, the landing of the Granma, the struggle in the Sierra Maestra and on the plains, until—five years, five months, and five days after Moncada—the triumph of our undefeated Revolution came on January 1, 1959.

In the early days of victory, our Commander in Chief made it clear that the road ahead would not be easy. In his first speech in Havana, he pointed out that perhaps everything would be more difficult from then on, preparing the people for the enormous challenges that lay ahead.

When the war resumed in 1895, Gómez crossed the Trocha again, and in November of that same year, the Bronze Titan repeated the feat at the head of the invading column made up of more than 1,500 combatants.

On this day of remembrance and commitment, we reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the ideas of Martí, Fidel, and Raúl, a continuity based on loyalty to the principles of the Revolution.

Ciego de Ávila deserved to be the headquarters of the 26th of July Movement given its stability in carrying out the main tasks in the political, economic, and social spheres, to which an effective system of work and coordination between the Party and the Government with the people has contributed, highlighting the active participation of the youngest members, an expression and guarantee of continuity.

This has enabled progress in food production, retail trade, the food industry, and tourism, a sector in which the important tourist destination of the Jardines del Rey northern cay chain continues to develop, made possible by the vision of the Commander-in-Chief, who, precisely on the commemoration of July 26th, 1980, conceived the idea of building the causeway, a decisive work in these results. Progress has been made in the recovery and sustainability of social facilities. There are results in education and in the management of science and innovation applied to local development, which contribute to channeling and finding solutions to the problems of the population.

Progress is also being made in the quality of services and in preparation for defense.

We are aware, first and foremost the people of Avila, that what has been achieved is far from satisfying the needs and, therefore, there is no room for complacency; but at the same time, I am sure I am expressing the feelings of our people, on behalf of the Party and Government leadership, and especially our beloved Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, to our compatriots in this province for the results achieved, and with them to the leaders of the Party, the Government, and the mass and social organizations (Applause).

And while these achievements cannot be described as significant, we have seen that there is better organization, discipline, and rigor, accompanied by greater commitment, responsibility, and enthusiasm on the part of the working collectives. With these premises and by maintaining the spirit of work and dedication shown, it is possible to consolidate what has been achieved and continue advancing toward higher goals.

We also congratulate Sancti Spíritus, which obtained the status of outstanding, deserved to host this event in 2024, and has maintained stable work in recent years. Likewise, Guantánamo deserves recognition for its promotion of priority programs and tasks associated with Hurricane Oscar. These are the three provinces that currently constitute the vanguard, with some following closely behind and the rest also making commendable efforts, albeit with more modest results.

Today, as never before, Cuba faces enormous challenges, both internal and external, and we, its children, face them with the same fortitude and optimism as that morning of Santa Ana and with unshakable conviction in victory.

The ability to overcome every obstacle is an inseparable part of our national identity and the revolutionary history of the Cuban people. Following the example of the Centennial Generation, we are here to tell the world that the Cuban Revolution stands tall, fighting and refusing to give up on building a sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous, and sustainable society with our heads held high and our dignity intact! (Applause.)

The United States, true to its history of interventionism on this continent, reacted with hostility to the example that Cuba represented for a hemisphere marked by poverty and exploitation. Washington's response was to launch a policy of permanent attack: attempts at invasion, sabotage, state terrorism and, in particular, for almost 63 years, multidimensional economic aggression that extends to other countries and from which it applies a cruel and genocidal economic, commercial, and financial blockade with extraterritorial effect.

This sustained and ruthless harassment is comparable to a siege in times of war. Army General Raúl Castro Ruz defined it clearly: "The economic blockade by the United States (...) is really a relentless war against our people."

Comrades:

This cruel policy persists, and the current US administration has not changed its strategy of economically suffocating Cuba to provoke despair and internal discontent. From the infamous 1960 memo by Assistant Secretary of State Lester Mallory, which proposed provoking hunger, despair, and the overthrow of the government in Cuba, to the most recent sanctions, all US administrations, and in particular the new administration since its first hours in the White House, have maintained the goal of subjugating the Cuban people through hunger and deprivation. But they have not succeeded, nor will they succeed!

External aggression is permanent and affects all sectors of society to a considerable extent, but knowing this and denouncing it in every possible forum does not mean that we sit idly by or attribute all problems solely to the blockade. There are internal difficulties, mistakes, and shortcomings that we must face and resolve with our own efforts, convinced that Yes, we can! First and foremost, because of the determination, hard work, intelligence, and commitment of the Cuban people.

It is true that many problems remain and not all of them can be resolved as quickly as we would like. However, I can assure you that we will continue to seek the most rational solution for each of them, within the limits of our economic possibilities. These efforts are reflected every day in practical attitudes and a greater commitment on the part of our people.

Special mention goes to our Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, agencies that, in addition to fulfilling their honorable mission, faithful to the legacy of the Commander in Chief and the teachings of the Army General, contribute decisively to the most important tasks being carried out in the country.

July 26th is not just a historical anniversary; it is a time to reflect on who we are, where we come from, and where we are going, with the conviction that, as the poet said, "The blood shed was not shed in vain."

That intrepid assault in 1953 showed us that the ideals of justice are stronger than the weapons of the enemies of the Revolution.

Today, more than seven decades after that heroic act, our mission is different in form but similar in essence: it consists of "challenging powerful dominant forces within and outside the social and national sphere," as the Commander in Chief pointed out in the concept of Revolution, with the same spirit of audacity and sacrifice as the heroes of Moncada.

It is up to this and future generations to save the homeland, the Revolution, and socialism! And we will do so together, with indestructible unity, collegial leadership, confidence in victory, the guidance of the thinking of historical leaders, and the example of the heroes of the homeland; because no matter how great the challenges may be, our people will always defend their socialist Revolution.

The international landscape is complex; global economic, health, and climate crises affect us as a small and blockaded country.

In this scenario, the nation's foreign policy continues to be revolutionary and supportive. It defends justice, the right to self-determination, and the prerogative of each country to sovereignly determine its own political system. It promotes ties of respect and friendship with all countries and peoples of the world, regardless of cultural or political differences. It develops cooperation in the broadest sense, especially with the countries of the South.

The expansion of trade links in line with the priorities of development and sustainability of the economy will continue to be a top priority.

In this decisive battle, we count on the solidarity of women and men of conscience throughout the world, such as the solidarity movements that accompany us today (Applause), and on the friendship and support of numerous progressive governments and organizations, in particular those that make up ALBA, led by sister Venezuela, as well as Vietnam, China, and Russia, among other friendly countries (Applause).

We will continue our internationalist contribution to our sister peoples, as do the thousands of workers in health, education, and other sectors who, far from their homeland and their families, are today saving lives and combating illiteracy, fulfilling the principle that "Cuba does not offer what it has left over, but shares what it has."

Comrades:

The approaching year 2026 will be of special significance. It is the Centennial Year of the Commander-in-Chief, and in April the Ninth Party Congress will take place, which will address, as unavoidable priorities, the increase in national production with an emphasis on food; ways to increase foreign currency earnings; the recovery of the National Electric System; the strengthening of socialist state-owned enterprises; the achievement of macroeconomic stability; the proper relationship between the state and non-state sectors; the reduction of inflation; the participation of foreign investment; efficiency and savings.

As the First Secretary of the Party, comrade Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, stated at the closing of the 10th Plenary Session of the Central Committee: "It will be a congress of continuity of the Revolution in the midst of an adverse global and national situation.

"It must be a critical congress, but one that also proposes and approves ways to overcome the current situation in conditions of an even more severe blockade."

It will be a congress of all Cubans, and its main documents will be submitted to a broad popular consultation.

Let us always bear in mind that we are the continuators of an immense work. Each of our daily actions—in a factory, in a hospital, in a school, in the countryside, in the neighborhood—must honor the sacrifice of those who fell to give us our homeland.

Let us strengthen internal unity, because it is the protective shield of the homeland against the campaigns of the enemy who tries to fracture us!

Let us consolidate anti-imperialist consciousness and spirit in the new generations, so that no siren song or fake news can confuse them!

Let us work with intelligence and discipline, knowing that every solution, no matter how small, contributes to the economic and social victory we need!

Let us cultivate solidarity and human values, which are the basis of our socialism; nothing and no one can ever take away our faith in the future of this Revolution, nor the joy and enthusiasm that characterizes us, and as the Army General said: "We will overcome these difficulties, as we have always done, by fighting!" (Applause.)

We say this with the certainty that comes from our shared lived history. This Revolution is invincible because the Cuban people remain faithful to it. The enemies of the people do not understand sacrifice or dignity, which is why they continue to be surprised that Cuba has not collapsed despite their aggressions.

But, "they do not know our people well," as Army General Raúl Castro Ruz said; they do not know the moral reserve, political consciousness, and patriotic spirit that distinguishes Cubans.

We will always remain faithful to the example set by the Historic Generation, by Fidel and Raúl, and by all the martyrs who accompany us from eternity. We will move forward with optimism, confidence, and unity, because Moncada taught us to turn setbacks into victories!

Let us follow that example in every current challenge. With the efforts of every dignified Cuban and with the guidance of the Party, we will overcome the present difficulties and succeed in building the society we all dream of.

Let us ratify in this commemoration the words of the Commander in Chief in January 1959, when he stated: "The Revolution does not weaken in the face of attack, but grows, becomes stronger, because this is the Revolution of a brave and fighting people."

Consistent with this idea, on January 1, 2024, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz stated: "Today I can say with satisfaction that the Cuban Revolution, after 65 years of existence, far from weakening, is growing stronger, and as I once said (...), without commitments to anyone at all, only to the people."

Compatriots:

There is no room for defeatism here. If the history of Cuba teaches us anything, it is that when there is unity, resistance, courage, and clear ideas, there is no invincible enemy!

Let those who are determined to destroy our Revolution know that Cuba does not surrender, Cuba does not give in, Cuba does not kneel before anyone! Our national dignity is not negotiable, and we will defend it at any cost! (Applause.)

Eternal glory to the heroes and martyrs of July 26! (Shouts of "Glory!")

Long live the Revolution! (Shouts of "Long live!")

Long live Fidel and Raúl! (Shouts of: "Long live!")

Long live free Cuba! (Shouts of: "Long live!")

Homeland or Death!

We shall overcome!

(Ovation.)

