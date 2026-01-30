For Fidel, his legacy, and future, the First International Colloquium is convened on the centenary of his birth 

Photo: Juvenal Balán

The Fidel Castro Ruz Center, in conjunction with Cuban academic and cultural institutions, has convened the First International Colloquium on Fidel's Legacy and Future, to be held August 10-13 at the Convention Center in Havana, on the eve of the Commander-in-Chief's centennial.

"The meeting proposes to analyze his actions in the political, social, internationalist, and human dimensions; to debate his influence on national liberation movements, the Global South, and the geopolitics of the 20th and 21st centuries; to reflect on the relevance of his ideas in the struggle against imperialism, inequalities, climate change, and for peace and the sovereignty of peoples; and explore the reception, interpretation, and projection of his legacy in art, culture, education, and science," the Fidel Castro Ruz Center published on its website.

On his social media account, René González Barrios, director of the organizing institution, extended the invitation to historians, political scientists, economists, sociologists, jurists, researchers, politicians, diplomats, journalists, and specialists in information sciences, as well as teachers, students, artists, social leaders, Cuba solidarity committees, and friends of the Revolution from around the world.

The purpose is to multiply the critical and pluralistic debate on the contributions of the historic leader to contemporary thought.

The event program will include a meeting of the Fidel Castro Ruz Chairs, a symposium on the Cuban Revolution, and other sectoral forums (on youth, women, the network of artists, intellectuals, and social movements in defense of humanity and the anti-fascist international, and the parliamentarian, among others).

According to the call for participation, the formats for participation are keynote and thematic lectures, round tables, panels, presentations, book presentations, documentaries, or related cultural projects.