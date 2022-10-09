Flippa Mafia Released On Parole After Serving 9 Years In Prison

Dancehall Flippa Mafia has been released on parole after serving a little under half of the total sentence he received for drug charges in 2016.

Back in 2016, Flippa Mafia, whose real name is Andrew Davis, was named a co-Leader of a drug ring along with his brother Kemar and Roger Davis in a sweeping drug indictment that also saw his baby mother, Marsha Bernard, being convicted and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The group were netted in 2014 in what authorities called “Operation Next Day Air,” an investigation involving the New Jersey State Police, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Division of Criminal Justice.

The investigation uncovered 26 kilograms of cocaine, worth more than $960,000, two handguns, and more than $500,000 in cash in what police say was a sophisticated drug operated by Flippa, who directed his brothers from Jamaica and his brothers who shipped drugs to California and New Jersey and then delivered it on to dealers.

Davis was convicted of first-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree money laundering, and second-degree conspiracy. According to authorities, he led a narcotics trafficking network, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge.

Flippa Mafia’s brother Kemar was also sentenced to 20 years in state prison, including 12 years of parole ineligibility. The brother had pleaded guilty on September 14, 2015, to a first-degree charge of leading a narcotics trafficking network. Authorities say he ran the drug ring along with his brother, Flippa.

A third brother named Roger Davis was also sentenced to 10 years in state prison, including three years of parole ineligibility. He had also pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The New Jersey State Department of Corrections confirmed that Flippa was released on October 4. His sentence was to end on August 11, 2030, as he was sentenced to 25 years and a day in jail. Few details were shared about his release except that he was known as Flippa Mafia and Ricardo Bennett.

In the meantime, Flippa’s girlfriend served six years before being granted parole in 2020 and was deported to Jamaica that same year.

It’s unclear if Flippa Mafia, who also goes by Flippa Moggela, will be deported to Jamaica, but his antecedent record showed signs of reformation as he completed his high school diploma and earned a college degree while behind bars.