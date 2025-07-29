Five dead in NYC shooting, including gunman: Reports 

At least four people, including a New York City police officer, have been killed in a shooting inside a Midtown Manhattan office tower that houses major financial institutions and the headquarters of the National Football League, US media reports.

The shooting took place at about 6pm local time (22:00 GMT) on Monday at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, with police arriving at the scene within minutes, according to local media reports.

The suspected shooter, tentatively identified as a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas, was also found dead at the scene, CNN reported. The US network said authorities believe he died from a self-inflicted injury, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

The New York Post, citing unnamed police sources, reported that the gunman was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and was armed with an AR-style rifle when he opened fire inside the skyscraper. He had reportedly barricaded himself inside the building, possibly on the 32nd floor.

CNN said police shared a photo of the suspect walking into the building carrying the rifle. Preliminary checks of the suspect’s background did not show a significant criminal history, the report added, citing officials.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the situation has been “contained” and that the “lone shooter has been neutralised”.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a video message on X that there were “multiple injuries” in the shooting.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue is home to several major firms, including Blackstone – the world’s largest hedge fund – KPMG, Deutsche Bank and the headquarters of the National Football League (NFL). It is located near Rockefeller Centre, just a few blocks south of Central Park.

Separately, earlier on Monday, an attacker armed with a pistol opened fire outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, killing three people and critically wounding two others, before being shot and seriously injured by police, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 7:30am local time (00:30 GMT) at the valet station in the car park of the Grand Sierra Resort, a high-rise casino and hotel complex in Nevada’s third-largest city, according to police.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was described only as an adult male.

Police believe the victims were targeted at random.