Fans React to Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have officially broken up, and fans have mixed reactions to it.

The former couple has been rumored to be over for the past couple of months after they seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The confirmation arrived yesterday when Megan Thee Stallion stepped out with her new boyfriend Romelu Lukaku as his date at his Inter Milan teammate’s Lautaro Martinez wedding to model Augustina Gandolfo.

Several new photos have since surfaced showing the Houston Hottie and the Belgian football star holding hands and deep in conversation at the wedding. In one photo, the new couple held hands as they looked on at the bride and groom while other soccer stars and their significant other enjoyed the moment.

Since news of the budding new relationship surfaced, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine started trending on social media. Some fans troll the rapper considering he recently publicly recited a poem he wrote dedicated to her.

“Here for this. I really wish the girlies would stop dating dusty rappers who they have to keep and date a real man with real coins. Doesn’t it always seem like the black girls in Hollywood have wives instead of husbands? Pardison looked like a house husband,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Not y’all acting like she owed Pardi something. Y’all don’t know why they ended their relationship, and on top of that…HE WASN’T HER HUSBAND. The problem is y’all think boyfriends and girlfriends are spouses, and they’re NOT.”

“Maybe we in a parallel universe.. like stranger things. And this man is really the French version of Pardi. ion know i’m lost on everything imma mind my business,” one man said.

Pardison Fontaine has remained silent since the news broke. In the meantime, Megan Thee Stallion is currently in Europe spending time with her new boo Romelu Lukaku. She was also recently spotted with Jay-Z at one of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour concerts.