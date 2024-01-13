Fallece en La Habana directivo y asesor del  Instituto de Información y Comunicación Social

The content originally appeared on: OnCuba News

Fabio Fernández Kessell, psicólogo, directivo y asesor del ICRT Tenía 76 años. 