Excessive Force strikes at 7-1 in rich Mouttet Mile Loop Jamaica

Bebeto Harvey opened and closed Saturday’s multimillion-dollar Mouttet Mile Day at Caymanas Park in smashing fashion, a stinging 40-1 outsider, COLORADO RANGER, and Philip Feanny’s United States-bred EXCESSIVE FORCE in the $18-million feature.

Roused from eighth position off the home turn, EXVESSIVE FORCE stormed home along the rail to first go past JORDON REIGN’S and RUNAWAY ALGO before collaring MAHOGANY a half-furlong out, winning at odds of 7-1.

MAHOGANY, who engaged Jamaica Derby winner ATOMICA and RUNAWAY ALGO in a death duel from the gate, weakened into fourth close home as DUKE closed rapidly on the outside for second ahead of JORDON REIGN’S.

ATOMICA’s race went to pieces three furlongs out, urged to keep pace with MAHOGANY and RUNAWAY ALGO.

The filly ran wide off the home turn while MAHOGANY kicked clear of RUNAWAY ALGO but had nothing left in the tank when EXCESSIVE FORCE pounced early inside the last half-furlong.

Meanwhile, champion jockey Anthony Thomas rode three winners to join Dane Dawkins on 88 winners atop the standings but suffered a spill aboard CRIMSON in the 10th at the clubhouse turn, causing him to stand down from ONEOFAKIND in the Mouttet Mile.

The weekend continues at Caymanas Park on Sunday with the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association of Jamaica Mixed Sale set to start at noon.