Essequibo teen killed in accident was unlicensed, had sneaked out of house – family

Dead: Devendra Khan

The teenager who was last evening killed in an accident along the Taymouth Manor Public Road in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was unlicensed and had sneaked out of the house on his father’s motorbike, unbeknown to family members.

Dead is 17-year-old Devendra Khan, also known as Ravin, of Adventure Sand, Essequibo Coast.

At around 19:00hrs on the day in question, Khan was proceeding south along the public road at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a trench.

A resident said that she first heard the sound of the bike proceeding at a fast rate of speed, followed by a loud “splash”.

As persons in the area gathered to investigate, the lad was eventually pulled from the trench and rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When this publication visited the home of the victim’s family today, the teen’s mother, Veena Ramesh, was inconsolable.

The teen attended the Aurora Secondary School but was unable to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) due to an accident in August last year wherein he had fractured his skull.

In that accident, which occurred right within his community street, the teen had also used his father’s motorcycle when he lost control of it.

Instead of returning to school to write the exams, Khan opted to attend the Essequibo Technical Institute. But he never got to fill out the application form since he did not have any National Identification Card.

Family members explained that on the day of the accident, the teen’s father was using the bike and upon his return home, he parked it in the yard.

The young man reportedly “got away” with the bike and went to hang out with some friends. It was upon his return home that the teenager got into the accident.

The mother said she received a call from her son’s friend informing her that something “was wrong” but she did not take it seriously until she received a second call, informing her of the accident.

The woman said she was with her son as he was being transported to the hospital but she knew his life had already ended.

