Erica Mena Wants The Kim Kardashian Treatment In Safaree Samuels Divorce

Erica Mena is ready to be single but she might need to move to California to get the Kim Kardashian treatment.

Kim Kardashian has been officially declared single even while divorce proceedings continue, and Erica Mena is longing to receive a similar ruling in her own divorce, but the process seem different in the state of Georgia.

Kim Kardashian, 41, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021, had requested to have her maiden name restored and asked that the judge declare her single even before the divorce process is finalized. This is called bifurcation, and on Wednesday (March 2) a Los Angeles judge granted her wish.

This means that Kanye is also legally single despite his best efforts to slow the divorce process. Issues concerning money and the custody of their four children-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, will be settled at a later date.

As social media goes into a frenzy, with the news spiraling and sparking conversations, Erica Mena, who is also in the process of divorcing rapper, Safaree Samuels, shared her own thoughts on Twitter with a simple sentence. The reality TV star wrote, “Now if only this were possible in the state of Georgia.”

Unlike Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce process, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels has not been very coherent in the public’s eye. Erica filed for a divorce in May 2021 while she was pregnant with their second child. Since they tied the knot in 2019, the former couple has had several public feuds, cheating allegations, and social media banters that solidify the inconsistencies of their relationship.

Kicking the story up a notch, Safaree was believed to be on vacation in Jamaica while their newborn was admitted to the ICU last year. Needless to say, the rapper received major backlash from social media users, who urged Erica to pursue the divorce and never look back.

Despite this, Erica was believed to be patching things up when she was spotted out and about on multiple occasions with the rapper. In a recent Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta episode earlier this year, the two TV stars reunited on their second wedding anniversary, and Safaree apologized for how he treated her during her pregnancy and took accountability for his actions.

This, of course, raised some questions about their relationship and ongoing divorce. But soon after Safaree’s apology clip- that was said to be filmed months earlier exploded, Erica disclosed that things between them had not improved.

“SMH All of this and yet It was a lie folks. Alll A LIE once again. Now let’s all move on. Happy and healing all 2022. My three kids and I appreciate our new chapter,” she said.

Since then, there has not been much public discourse about her divorce process with the rapper. But, we know now for sure that Erica still wants to split from her estranged husband, despite what seems to be a lagging process.