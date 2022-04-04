Embattled Hong Kong leader will not seek second term

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN)Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has faced a tumultuous five-year term defined by political upheaval and Covid-19, will not seek to extend her time in office, she confirmed Monday.

The decision was her “personal wish and aspiration” and was entirely driven by “family considerations,” said Lam in a news conference, a day after the nomination period for the post opened.

She added that she had informed Beijing of her decision in March last year during China’s annual parliamentary meeting. Her term ends on June 30.

“This will also mean I am finishing my 42 years of public service,” she said, adding that she has not decided on future plans.

Speculation has swirled on whether Lam, who has the lowest public approval rating seen since Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, would run again in the May 8 leadership race.

