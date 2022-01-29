Elon Musk is placing a bet on robots. It could be a long time coming

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Washington, DC (CNN)Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that he believes the company’s goal of a humanoid robot is the most important thing it’s working on.

The electric vehicle manufacturer first announced its robot plans at its AI Day last year . Instead of showing off any sort of prototype, a person in a robot suit walked stiffly on stage and proceeded to dance, spin and pretend to jump rope. “Obviously that was not real,” Musk told the audience, after thanking the person for their robot performance.

On the company’s earnings call Wednesday, Musk said of its planned robot, “This I think has the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time.”

Musk and Tesla also revealed that they wouldn’t deliver the long awaited Cybertruck, Roadster or Semi this year. The next morning the stock plummeted, and while down about 6% at midday, he suggested in a tweet that the robot could remake the economy and add trillions in value.

But robotics and auto manufacturing experts caution that humanoid robots are expensive, difficult to build and unlikely to have a meaningful impact in the near term for the automaker. Even in controlled environments like factories, where robots are most effective, a significant impact is unlikely to arrive quickly. And it will be far more difficult for robots to navigate other places like a person’s home.

Read More