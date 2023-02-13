Electrician in trouble with the law; accused of hitting man with a gun Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twenty-seven-year-old Travis Perry otherwise called, ‘Gong’, an electrician of Bourkesfield Meadows, Old Harbour in St. Catherine was charged with assault at common- law, assault occasioning bodily harm and using a firearm to commit an offence following an incident in his community on Wednesday, February 01.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that at about 8:00 am, Perry had an altercation with a man, during which he pointed a handgun at the man and threatened him. It is alleged that Perry also used the weapon to hit the man before he fled the scene.

On Saturday, February 11 Perry was pointed out to the police; he was subsequently arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his lawyer.

His court date is been finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com