Elderly man found wandering picked up by Oistins Police Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

An elderly man has been found wandering in Gall Hill, Christ Church and is now safely at the Oistins Police Station.

Police are hoping to reunite him with his family. According to Oistins station personnel, he was picked up around 4 pm today, Thursday, January 12, 2023.

He is giving his name as Claudius Griffith. His address is unknown. He speaks with a foreign accent. He is about 5′ 6′ , has a dark complexion, is bald at the top of his head with silver hair at the sides, and he also has a thick silver beard.

He is wearing a red polo T-shirt, beige long pants and black sneakers.

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying the man as he appears to be suffering from dementia or another ailment where his memory has been affected, in the hopes of getting him back home and in safe care.

NewsAmericasNow.com